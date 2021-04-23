Squid Stretch Their Limbs On Angular Workout 'Pamphlets'

Squid have shared their expansive new eight minute cut 'Pamphlets'.

The UK group let their limbs stretch out on the new single, which recalls the more free-form elements of their live set.

A deeply angular slice of post-punk, it takes a full minute for the track to settle before the vocal emerges.

All deft about-turns and sharp reverse manoeuvres, 'Pamphlets' is a selection of surprises laid out in a row.

Squid's Ollie on the single: “It’s about all the rubbish right-wing propaganda you get through your front door. It imagines a person with that as their only source of news being taken over by these pamphlets.”

Tune in now.

'Bright Green Field' will be released on May 7th.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.