Squid Sign To Warp Records, Share New Single 'Sludge'

Squid have signed to Warp Records.

The band formed in Brighton, and quickly earned a stellar reputation thanks to those potent live shows.

Songs such as 'Houseplants' have broken out, turning Squid into a genuine cult phenomenon.

Snapped up by Warp Records - a rare indie rock signing for the electronic powerhouse - they join a stable that includes everyone from Brian Eno to Aphex Twin via Danny Brown.

New singe 'Sludge' is online now, with a delighted Squid penning the following words...

We’ve been playing 'Sludge' for a while so some of you might be familiar with it. It was kind of written about self-isolation before it was a government enforced lifestyle.

We don’t really want to say much else about it, other than we hope you like it.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Machine Operated

