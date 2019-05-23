Squid Share Sprawling Seven Minute Funk Workout 'The Cleaner'

Squid are going places.

Want us to be more specific? Well, they're moving from Brighton to London, moving from the south coast city to the sprawling metropolis.

It's a sensory overload, something they attempt to capture on new song 'The Cleaner'.

An expansive, seven minute slice of oddball funk, 'The Cleaner' is a key point in their live set, something that exemplifies their near-telephathic understanding.

Organised chaos with an ultra-funky backbeat, points of comparison could include Talking Heads or even the Minutemen's more ambitious moment, but truly Squid are operating in a lane of their own.

Part of their incoming EP 'Town Centre' - due shortly on Dan Carey's Speedy Wunderground imprint - you can check out 'The Cleaner' below.

