Squid Share Robert Wyatt, Steve Reich Covers

Squid have shared two covers, with all proceeds going to charity.

The group have placed the pieces on Bandcamp, and it finds them honouring two heroes.

'Pigs (In There)' is originally by the venerable Robert Wyatt, while 'Clapping Music' is an augmentation of a Steve Reich composition.

Turning these into something definitively Squid-like, all money raised from the release will go to Bristol Food Bank.

Say the band:

“We’ve all been affected by Covid in some way, but for people who were already struggling, the pandemic has increased the likelihood of lasting difficulties that will continue after lockdown comes to an end. All of the proceeds from this release will be given to the East Bristol Food Bank who are offering vital support in the local area, covering the whole city across five outlets. For more information go to www.eastbristol.foodbank.org.uk ”.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/natural-resources" href="http://squiduk.bandcamp.com/album/natural-resources">Natural Resources by Squid</a>

