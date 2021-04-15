Squid Share 'Pamphlets' Video, Launch Their Own Beer

Squid have shared the full video for album cut 'Pamphlets'.

The band's debut album 'Bright Green Field' rocketed into the Top Five on first week of release, garnering a slew of plaudits .

But they're not done yet. Squid link with Cumbrian brewers Gan Yam Brew for their own beer - a tasty 5.5% New England IPA, to be exact.

Out now, it's available to purchase here and is accompanied by their brand new video.

Album cut 'Pamphlets' pushes back against the Hard Right, and director Raman Djafari channels this energy in his twisted animations.

Tune in now.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.