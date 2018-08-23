Squid Link With Dan Carey On 'The Dial'

Brighton's Squid link with producer Dan Carey on superb new single 'The Dial'.

Clash caught the five-piece at this year's Alternative Escape, a seismic set which underlined their single-minded creativity.

Vital post-punk content to walk its own path, Squid have become the latest group to release a single on Speedy Wunderground.

Dan Carey oversaw the session, and (such is Speedy tradition) it was recorded and mixed in under 24 hours.

'The Dial' is a fantastic piece of minimalist guitar music, the repeating, interlocking guitar and vocals driving the point home with lazer-sharp accuracy.

A highlight of their live set for some time now, Squid comment:

"The song is about a dear loved one – suffering a horrible illness in hospital. At the point the patients’ blood is being taken by the nurse we imagined them all turning into vampires and sucking the blood from the patients. All we could think about was the red ‘dial’ of the weighing scales on the floor as it was happening – which is where the main lyric came from."

Tune in now.

'The Dial' will be released on September 21st - catch Squid at Brixton Windmill on October 13th.

