Squid Announce Debut Album 'Bright Green Field'

Squid will release new album 'Bright Green Field' on May 7th.

The London-Brighton outfit are a thrilling live force, but the pandemic has largely halted their touring plans.

Turning inwards as a result, Squid spent 2020 knuckling down and completing work on their debut full length project.

New album 'Bright Green Field' is out on May 7th, a potent 11 tracker from the inventive band.

New single 'Narrator' leads the way, a gloriously ambitious nine minute return that twists and turns around impossible corners.

Opening with some of Squid's trademark percussive spasms, 'Narrator' then collapses into the palatial, making way for Martha Skye Murphy's vocal.

Say the band...

"'Narrator' was inspired by the 2019 film A Long Day's Journey Into Night, the song follows a man who is losing the distinction between memory, dream and reality and how you can often mould your memories of people to fit a narrative that benefits your ego."

"Martha Skye Murphy, the track's guest vocalist, made the point that the unreliable narrator is, more often than not, a male who wishes to portray women as submissive characters in their story. After some discussions with Martha she thought it’d be a good idea that she play the part of the woman wanting to break free from the dominating story the male has set."

Watch the video now.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

