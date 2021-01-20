Spunsugar's '(You Never) Turn Around' Revels In Sub-Zero Beauty

Malmo based trio Spunsugar have shared their new single '(You Never) Turn Around'.

The band dip the temperatures a little for this frosted new track, one that combined clinical synths with shoegaze tapestries.

Freshly hatched on the always-vital Adrian Recordings imprint, it finds Spunsugar combining effortless pop thrills with sub-zero production.

Deft and slightly theatrical in its execution, the dreamy pop melodies interlock with ice-cool analogue keys.

The Swedish three-piece channel shades of Air France, while we're also hearing elements of The Cure's imperial Top 40 phase or even School Of Seven Bells.

A neat and deeply intoxicating return, '(You Never) Turn Around' is a whirlwind of synth-gaze ideas.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Charlie Wedin

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.