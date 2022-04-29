SPRTYK Drops New Track 'Projects Heat'

NYC multi-hyphenate SPRTYK has shared new single 'Projects Heat'.

A true all-rounder, SPRTYK matches an imposing music CV with a deep involvement in visual arts.

Having shared a stage with the likes of Mick Jenkins and Coi Leray, she also completed the video treatment for the Budweiser NFT campaign and is the CEO and creative director for STAR CLUB ENTERTAINMENT - hell, she even has her own lip gloss brand.

Musically, this pan-genre creative has close ties to the hip-hop world, collaborating with Joey Bada$$ and a raft of other artists.

New single 'Projects Heat' bursts out of the traps, its innate swagger held together by the bolshy production.

Muscular yet with a hint of soul, SPRTYK raises the temperature with this essential new release.

Tune in now.