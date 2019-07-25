Sprinters Conjure 90s Horror In New 'Ending' Video

Manchester group Sprinters already have a fine debut LP to their credit, one that laced together Guided By Voices and Real Estate style guitar pop, while adding in some Northern grit.

Since then they've taken a step back, with studio sessions leading them towards a crunching, much more direct second album.

That trademark haze still exists, though, with Sprinters set to share 'Struck Gold' through Meritorio Records on November 15th.

There's a live show planned, too, but first the band head to the woods in the uncanny video for new cut 'Ending'.

Allowing the 'Ending' to act as the beginning, it's a fine lead in to the new album - barbed effects and piledriving drums, there's an air of Swervedriver to proceedings.

Kieron Jordan directed the video, with Sprinters aiming to conjure visions of Twin Peaks or even elements of 90s horror.

There's an air of unease throughout the clip, but don't worry they'll survive to see another day.

Tune in now.

Catch Sprinters at Manchester's Aatma on November 15th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.