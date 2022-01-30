Spotify Loses $2 Billion In Market Value In One Week

Spotify lost market value worth around $2.1 billion in less than one week.

The streaming giant has endured a torrid seven days, with the decision to air a controversial episode of the Joe Rogan podcast backfiring.

The host spoke to a medical professional who objected to giving children the COVID vaccination, sparking a wave of condemnation.

Neil Young - who suffered polio as a child - sided with the health community, and asked Spotify to remove his catalogue from their services.

At the time, he wrote: “Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID.”

Overnight, Joni Mitchell - a close friend of Young's - joined the blackout, beginning steps to remove her catalogue from the service.

She writes: "I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify. Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue."

It comes amid a dark week for the streaming giant, which lost around $2.1 billion in market value over a three-day span; shares fell 6%, culminating in a 19 month low share price.

