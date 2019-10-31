Spotify Is Down And Musicians Are Making This (Very Astute) Point

Start buying physical copies again, people...
Robin Murray
News
10 · 07 · 2020

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 10 · 07 · 2020
0

Spotify is currently down for millions of users attempting to access the app on iOS.

It seems that iPhone users are experiencing difficulties right now, with a flaw meaning that a few apps aren't working correctly.

Spotify won't currently load, with fans taking to social media to voice their frustrations - currently, #Spotify is trending globally.

Musicians, though, aren't quite as panicked. In fact, most seem to be making the same point: if fans purchased physical copies, this problem wouldn't matter.

Sure, it's not exactly egalitarian, but then neither is the current royalty rate offered by Spotify for music creators...

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

 

-

Follow Clash:

Read this next