Spotify Is Down And Musicians Are Making This (Very Astute) Point

Spotify is currently down for millions of users attempting to access the app on iOS.

It seems that iPhone users are experiencing difficulties right now, with a flaw meaning that a few apps aren't working correctly.

Spotify won't currently load, with fans taking to social media to voice their frustrations - currently, #Spotify is trending globally.

Musicians, though, aren't quite as panicked. In fact, most seem to be making the same point: if fans purchased physical copies, this problem wouldn't matter.

Sure, it's not exactly egalitarian, but then neither is the current royalty rate offered by Spotify for music creators...

Very sad to hear Spotify's down today, and that thousands of fans have no access to the music they love. If anyone's looking for a quick alternative, I wholly recommend buying music instead of renting it. Works for me! — Aidan Moffat (@AidanJohnMoffat) July 10, 2020

Spotify is down... just as well most of you support musicians by BUYING RECORDS (or CDs/mp3s, we ain't fussy) and can keep on rocking along as we approach the weekend, right? Right? While you muse on that, here's a track via YouTube:https://t.co/3Embg762rl — Wilko Johnson (@wilkojohnson) July 10, 2020

Since #Spotify seems to be down today, can I suggest an alternative of actually buying a CD or record and letting the musicians, and not just the Spotify board of directors, have some money. Given that we can't gig in the pandemic, it would really help. https://t.co/jxNxinYLzH — David (@DavidBurnsBusks) July 10, 2020

Me trying Spotify for the 47,000th time and accepting I need to listen to physical copies of music without the need for a hipster Vinyl post... pic.twitter.com/uVxjzJ0JYj — Kyle Parry (@kyleparrymusic) July 10, 2020

