Spotify CEO Daniel Ek Says He Wants To Buy Arsenal

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has said he wants to buy Arsenal.

The Swedish tech guru is worth in excess of $4 billion, with Spotify now boasting more than 155 million premium users.

Seemingly a long-time fan of Arsenal , the businessman has said he would like to buy the North London club.

In a tweet, he laid out his intentions, saying he has been a Gooner for "as long as I can remember..."

As a kid growing up, I’ve cheered for @Arsenal as long as I can remember. If KSE would like to sell Arsenal I'd be happy to throw my hat in the ring. — Daniel Ek (@eldsjal) April 23, 2021

The move was met by derision in some quarters, however. After all, it's mere days since a huge host of top musicians - including Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, and more than 150 peers - signed an open letter decrying the economic imbalance of the streaming era.

The rich get richer, it seems, but those at the bottom can't expect much more than $.003 per stream .

Tim Burgess hit the nail on the head:

Could we ask that you get things sorted out with musicians before jumping in with footballers?? https://t.co/8IIghEZm4O — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) April 23, 2021

For more on the push towards a more equitable digital music marketplace follow the #BrokenRecord campaign. - - -

