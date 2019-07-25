Sports Team Share New Single 'Fishing'

Sports Team have shared their new single 'Fishing'.

The hard-working indie types have stomped across the festival circuit, leaving their footprints all over the summer season.

Diving into Autumn, the group have shared new single 'Fishing' alongside a huge batch of headline shows.

It's a distorted indie stomper, with the vocal somehow both preening and riddled with self-doubt: "If the band doesn't work just get a regular job..."

The grinding riff burrows itself down into the soil, with Alex Rice chanting: "We go out with our friends, and we sit by the Thames, going fishing... I don't need no conversation please!"

Out now, 'Fishing' will be followed by a lengthy headline tour, including a show at London's Kentish Town Forum.

Of the tour frontman Alex Rice offers: “The songs are written to be a spectacle live. That’s where you’ve got to hear them, front row, with most of the parts played wrong. No one’s doing it better”.

Tune in now.

Catch Sports Team at the following shows:

November

17 Bristol Thekla

18 Norwich Norwich Arts Centre

20 Southampton The Loft

21 Birmingham O2 Academy

22 Tunbridge Wells The Forum

24 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

25 Newcastle Riverside

27 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

28 Leeds The Wardrobe

29 Liverpool Arts Club

30 Oxford Merton College

December

4 Cambridge The Portland Arms

5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum

Photo Credit: Lauren Maccabee

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.