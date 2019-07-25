Sports Team Share New Single 'Fishing'

Sports Team have shared their new single 'Fishing'.
The hard-working indie types have stomped across the festival circuit, leaving their footprints all over the summer season.
Diving into Autumn, the group have shared new single 'Fishing' alongside a huge batch of headline shows.
It's a distorted indie stomper, with the vocal somehow both preening and riddled with self-doubt: "If the band doesn't work just get a regular job..."
The grinding riff burrows itself down into the soil, with Alex Rice chanting: "We go out with our friends, and we sit by the Thames, going fishing... I don't need no conversation please!"
Out now, 'Fishing' will be followed by a lengthy headline tour, including a show at London's Kentish Town Forum.
Of the tour frontman Alex Rice offers: “The songs are written to be a spectacle live. That’s where you’ve got to hear them, front row, with most of the parts played wrong. No one’s doing it better”.
Catch Sports Team at the following shows:
November
17 Bristol Thekla
18 Norwich Norwich Arts Centre
20 Southampton The Loft
21 Birmingham O2 Academy
22 Tunbridge Wells The Forum
24 Nottingham Rescue Rooms
25 Newcastle Riverside
27 Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut
28 Leeds The Wardrobe
29 Liverpool Arts Club
30 Oxford Merton College
December
4 Cambridge The Portland Arms
5 London O2 Kentish Town Forum
Photo Credit: Lauren Maccabee
