Spiritualized Re-Issue 'Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space'

It will be available on vinyl from September 10th...
Robin Murray
News
26 · 07 · 2021

Spiritualized will re-issue their album 'Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space'.

The band's ongoing Spaceman Reissue Program finds the English group linking with Fat Possum Records, for some lavish vinyl re-issues.

Following 'Lazer Guided Melodies' and 'Pure Phase', Spiritualized will not place their sights on their fabled 1997 opus.

Yep, 'Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space' is returning to vinyl, with brand new cover art and a spruced up sound.

Kate Radley's last album as member, it's perhaps their definitive statement, utilising the talents of Dr John, the London Community Gospel Choir, B.J Cole, and 19 other musicians.

Mastered by Alchemy Mastering, it will be available in both a standard black vinyl pressing and limited edition Neptune-blue vinyl exclusive to D2C / indie retail.

To celebrate the news, Spiritualized have shared a newly shot video for 'Come Together' - check it out below.

