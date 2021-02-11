Spiritualized Confirm New Album 'Everything Was Beautiful'

Spiritualized will release their new album 'Everything Was Beautiful' on February 25th.

The space rock outfit return, with J Spaceman using some lockdown psychogeography as a means of traversing his creative landscape.

Prompted by the isolation of the pandemic, the songwriting re-framed his predilection for "beautiful solitude" as something enhancing; “I felt like I’d been in training for this my whole life,” he comments.

New album 'Everything Was Beautiful' is out on February 25th, with J Spaceman playing 16 different instruments, while sessions took place at 11 different studios, alongside his home set-up.

More than 30 people were involved in the record, including string and brass sections, choirs, and chimes from the Whitechapel Bell Foundry.

Set to play a full UK tour in May 2022 - including a headline date at London's Roundhouse - Spiritualized return with new song 'Always Together With You'.

The first sign of their new album, it's a beatific return, at once classic yet also placing Spiritualized in a different context.

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Always Together With You

2. Best Thing You Never Had (The D Song)

3. Let It Bleed (For Iggy)

4. Crazy

5. The Mainline Song

6. The A Song (Laid In Your Arms)

7. I’m Coming Home Again

- - -