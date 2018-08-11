Spiritualized Confirm London Acoustic Show

Spiritualized will play an 'acoustic mainline' set in London this September.

The band returned last year with eighth album 'And Nothing Hurt', ending a period of silence from the space rock legends.

Stripped back and emboldened, it marked a fresh period of creativity for J Spaceman, with Spiritualized now set to headline End Of The Road Festival.

Looking ahead, Spiritualized have confirmed a very special acoustic show at London's Hackney Empire on September 14th, part of Somewhere festival.

Performing in an acoustic set up, the band will seemingly be lit by 1001 candles - definitely something to treasure.

Tickets go on sale this Friday - July 19th - from 10am.

Spiritualized will play London's Hackney Empire on September 14th.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.