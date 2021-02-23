Spiritualized Announce Vinyl Re-Issue Series

Spiritualized are set to re-issue their first four albums on special edition vinyl.

The band will launch the Spaceman Reissue Program this year, with each of their first four studio albums to be pressed on vinyl.

The 180g double albums are mastered from a half speed lacquer cut from original sources by Alchemy Mastering, complete with a gatefold jacket.

The project kicks off on April 23rd, with 'Laser Guided Melodies' set to gain the re-issue treatment.

Recorded in 1990 and 1991 as Spacemen 3 began to disintegrate, it remains a peerless piece of expansive space rock songwriting.

J Spaceman reflects...

"The last Spacemen 3 record was under-realized to me. When I listen back to that stuff it sounds like somebody finding their way. There was a lot of ideas but no way to put them into a space that would make them all work. So, there was a huge freedom forging over the last Spacemen 3 record and when Spiritualized started it was like, ‘OK it’s all yours. Go’…

We recorded the tracks in the studio near my flat which was a place where they predominantly recorded advertising jingles and it’s where we made all the Spacemen 3 records, but then the recordings were taken to Battery Studios in London, to explore a more professional way of making music… Once I approached that way of doing things I opened up a whole world and I was astounded that somebody could take those tracks and turn it into the record it became...”

'Lazer Guided Melodies' will be re-issued on April 23rd.

The Spaceman Reissue Program will continue with 'Pure Phase' (1995), 'Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space' (1997) and 'Let It Come Down' (2001).

