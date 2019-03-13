Spinning Coin Share New Jangle-Pop Effort 'Visions At The Stars'

Spinning Coin have shared their new single 'Visions At The Stars' - tune in now.

The band's 2017 debut album 'Permo' was followed by a breathless batch of live shows, before the Glasgow formed group took a short break.

Partially relocating to Berlin, Spinning Coin have been swapping new ideas, with a fresh single set to accompany a flurry of live shows.

Supporting The Pastels in the German capital, new seven inch 'Visions At The Stars' emerges on August 30th via Geographic Records.

A refreshing, straight-down-the-line piece of jangle pop, their twisted word play is seemingly "a celebration of the cosmos, and its infinite, ever-changing nature..."

Singer Sean Armstrong explains: "It's about how music came into my life like a wind blowing me around, and helped me to travel, and see things that inspired me to change the way I live."

The full video for 'Visions At The Stars' was filmed by the band in Berlin, and you can check it out below.

Catch Spinning Coin at Glasgow's Old Hairdressers on August 3rd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.