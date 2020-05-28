"Spineless F*cks!" Musicians Voice Fury Over Brexit Visa Fees Decision

According to reports the UK government could have found a way to agree visa-free touring across the EU - but rejected the offer.

The Independent broke the story, in which it was revealed that UK-EU negotiations did indeed touch upon the live music industry.

The EU set out plans for friction-less touring, but it is claimed that the UK team "rejected" this offer.

Currently, UK musicians will incur extra costs and numerous aspects of paperwork if they seek to tour on the continent.

The full report can be found HERE and its publication evoked utter fury from across the music industry.

#borisKilledmusic



UK ‘rejected offer’ of visa-free tours by musicians in EU, despite blaming Brussels for permit blow https://t.co/MDJO0HKKHV — Geoff Barrow (@jetfury) January 9, 2021

Boris you utter wanker. https://t.co/jjDkqPDaIM — Fran Healy (@franhealy) January 9, 2021

TODAY IN: THE LEAST SURPRISING NEWS EVER https://t.co/p4lWjdAzm3 — shame (@shamebanduk) January 9, 2021

