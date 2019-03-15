Spike Jonze Directed Karen O, Danger Mouse On The Late Show

Karen O and Danger Mouse are no strangers to blockbuster videos.

Through their respective careers the pair have melded immaculately conceived visuals to stellar music, forever challenging themselves to excel.

Recently pairing up for new album 'An Encounter With Lux Prima', the two hit The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (March 18th) for a very special performance.

Joined by Carla Azar on drums and Sam Cohen on guitar, the crew of dancers include Beanie Feldstein, who recently starred in Lady Bird.

Overseen by Spike Jonze it's an incredible clip, more of an aesthetic statement than a simple slot on a late night chat show.

Check out 'Woman' below.

'An Encounter With Lux Prima' is out now.

