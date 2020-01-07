Spencer. Shares New Single 'Maybe'

Spencer. has shared his new twilight jammer 'Maybe'.

The songwriter - full name Spencer Miles Allen - was raised in Rochester, New York, and each stage of his life is defined by music.

Sharing recent singles '2 Much' and 'Automatic', his soulful vision pilfers from the past to craft something unique.

A full album is incoming on 4AD, and it's led by the murky neo-soul atmospherics of 'Maybe'.

Out now, it taps on the catalogue of formative influence Erykah Badu, while twisting in some of the experimentation of Miles Davis, who he shares his middle name with.

There's a sly element of funk, with Spencer. pitting his melodic prowess against a methodical rhythmic chassis.

Check out 'Maybe' below.

Photo Credit: Will Cornfield

