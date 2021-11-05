SPELLLING Shares New Track 'Boys At School'

SPELLLING has shared new track 'The Turning Wheel' - tune in now.

The LA artist's new album is incoming, the follow up to her celebrated 2019 debut 'Mazy Fly'.

Out on June 25th, new full length 'The Turning Wheel' will be released on Sacred Bones, and it finds SPELLLING spinning the dials once more.

'Boys At School' is another preview from the record, a glimpse into the "below" section of her two-part full length project.

An evocative ballad that stretches out beyond the seven minute mark, it finds SPELLLING aiming to “step back into my younger self, my teenage self to voice my angst, desires and disillusionments."

She continues: "I knew when I created the main motif on the piano that it was striking something really raw and both delicate and fierce. The notes just immediately transported me to the era of my youth, of this time when you are really beginning to confront the mirror of yourself to the outside world."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Erik Bender

