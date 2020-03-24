Speedy Wunderground Announce New Quarantine Sampler

Speedy Wunderground have confirmed plans for a new quarantine sampler.

The AIM Award winning South London imprint are enjoying a stellar 2020, despite the obvious obstacles in the way of music makers.

New release ‘Savage Gary – Quarantine Sampler 2’ is a neat physical drop, a 12 inch vinyl release featuring some special music.

Available physical and digitally - order it HERE - it features music taken from the labels in-lockdown ‘Quarantine Series’.

"We chose two tracks/artists that I think we really wanted to shed some more light on," says label co-runner Pierre Hall.

"Two that we really didn’t want to go under the radar – and in our opinion reflect this parallel strand of the label that’s forming – with new artists we’re really excited about – and that will hopefully draw people in to explore the series as a whole."

The release features rising Bajan artist RoRo, who supplies 'Wait & See'. Brought into the label's orbit via Kae Tempest, it was recorded remotely in Barbados.

Alongside this, you can find reclusive London talent youngblackmale aka Rutare Savage, whose spoken word intersects with music from label co-founder Dan Carey.

youngblackmale comments: "It’s a poem, transformed into a song by the ever amazing Dan Carey. It touches (lightly) upon the topics of fear of the police, drug and alcohol abuse, family, and pulling oneself out of a nihilistic worldview driven by a newfound lust for life. This is me trying to reason with the void."

Says Pierre Hall: "We’re really proud of both of these. It’s an exciting time to be part of Speedy... As it’s always been – this thing is driving us, not the other way around."

Tune in now.