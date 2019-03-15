Spectres Return With 'Choucoune Asphyxiate Repeat'

Spectres are a force to be reckoned with.

The Bristol group's noise-driven take on post-punk is creatively defiant, refusing to be pigeon-holed as it carves out its own lane.

Returning with a heavyweight new 12 inch on Cranes Records (pre-order LINK ), these two songs mark the band's first blast of new material in two years.

It's something of a new direction for Spectres as well, with long time producer Dominic Mitchison joining the band as a full time member.

’Choucoune’ Asphyxiate Repeat’ is the lead track, and we're able to share it before anyone else.

A grinding piece of abrasive noise, it's reminiscent of METZ in its direct impact while moving into its own space.

Tune in now.

Catch Spectres at the following shows:

March

21 London Bermondsey Social Club // support From DITZ and Ice Baths

22 Paris Espace B

May

5 Salford Sounds from The Other City Festival

