Spector Announce New Album 'Now Or Whenever'

Spector will release new album 'Now Or Whenever' on October 1st.

The new album is due out this Autumn on the band's own Moth Noise imprint, and it's their first in six years.

Following last year's EP compilation 'Non-Fiction', it opens a fresh chapter, led by their powerful new single.

Out now, 'Catch You On The Way Back in' is rooted in Fred MacPherson's urgent vocals, while the production amplifies Spector's ambitions to the next level.

In a press note, the frontman describes the single as "a 160bpm bon voyage: An 'until next time' for when you don’t know how long the next time might be."

"It's music for closing and music for opening, and strangely both the first track we started for the album and the last before we didn’t see each other in the flesh for six months. It’s more of a drinking song than a thinking song, so it will probably make most sense when we’re all allowed in the same room again."

Check out 'Catch You On The Way Back In' below.

