Special David Bowie Birthday Release Planned

A special release for what would have been David Bowie's 74th birthday has been confirmed.

The limited edition seven inch single will feature two unreleased cover versions, and will be available from January 8th.

David Bowie is heard rattling through John Lennon's 'Mother', recorded alongside Tony Visconti for a tribute album that never came to fruition.

On the flip, fans can soak up a version of Bob Dylan's 'Time Out Of Mind' cut 'Tryin' To Get To Heaven', recorded in February '98 during the mixing sessions for live album ‘LiveAndWell.com’.

Limited to 8147 copies, 1000 will be on cream coloured vinyl available only from the official David Bowie store and Warner Music’s Dig! store (the remainder will be black).

It comes as a plethora of Bowie material hits vinyl - such as this Autumn's Brilliant Live Adventures box set.

'Mother' / 'Tryin' To Get To Heaven' will be released on January 8th.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.