Speaker Music Releases New Album 'Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry'

New York producer Speaker Music has shared new album 'Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry' in full.

The record is out now on Bandcamp, and will be given a full digital and physical release on Planet Mu.

The producer's second for the UK label, 'Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry' matches dizzying electronics to snatches of spoken word.

Aiming to explore what Tsitsi Ella JajiI termed “stereomodernism”, the skittering, endlessly innovative electronics contain titles such as:

'Black Secret Technology is a Traumatically Manufactured and Exported Good Necessitated by 300 Years of Unaccounted for White Supremacist Savagery in the Founding of the United States'.

Out now, the album comes equipped with a PDF of collected writings from Black theorists and poets provides further context to the ideas on display.

Tune in below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://speakermusic.bandcamp.com/album/black-nationalist-sonic-weaponry" href="http://speakermusic.bandcamp.com/album/black-nationalist-sonic-weaponry">Black Nationalist Sonic Weaponry by Speaker Music</a>

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.