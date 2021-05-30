Sparks Team With Adam Driver On 'So May We Start'

Sparks work with Adam Driver on new song 'So May We Start'.

Sparks are working on two cinematic ventures, with the Edgar Wright documentary The Sparks Brothers to gain general release on June 18th.

Meanwhile, new Sparks helmed film Annette is incoming, a narrative driven musical venture that crosses a studio album, tour, and cinematic venture.

New song 'So May We Start' is out now, and it features guest vocals from Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and Adam Driver.

Out now, the full release of Annette follows on August 20th.

Check out 'So May We Start Below'.

- - -

