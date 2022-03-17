Sparklet's 'Soft Rock, Baby' Is An Absolute Ear-Worm

South African bedroom pop riser Sparklet has shared his new single 'Soft Rock, Baby'.

The songwriter is part of a wave of talent emerging from Cape Town, a collective of artists re-shaping pop in intimate ways.

His new EP 'EP01' is out on May 19th, ushered out into the watching world via Leafy Outlook.

New single 'Soft Rock, Baby' is a dazzling introduction, laden with colour and melody, a true ear-worm.

Alt-pop built in his own guise, Sparklet displays a whimsical lyrical sense that takes a trip out to the South African countryside.

Sparklet recalls that 'Soft Rock, Baby' "was inspired by a trip out to the country in South Africa where I and a close friend drank around a fire and took turns in selecting music as they sang along..."

"At some point the selections turned to old soft rock favourites that our parents would play. This seemed to be the pinnacle of the listening party and inspired the song's title."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Johno Mellish

