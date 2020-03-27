Space Captain's 'Secret Garden' Offers Mellifluous Psych-Soul

Brookyn's Space Captain return with new single 'Secret Garden'.

The release is part of a two-track drop on Tru Thoughts, and it blasts their psychedelic soul approach into outer space.

Bubbling layers of sound interweave, with 'Secret Garden' remaining rooted in melody even at its furthest out point.

Lyrics that play on nostalgia and the transient concept of 'home', the track balances its experimental chemistry with emotional appeal.

Tune in now.

