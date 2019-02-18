South London's Wu-Lu Drops New Cut 'Seven'

South London's Wu-Lu has shared his new song 'Seven' - tune in now.

The allusive figure of Wu-Lu perhaps sums up the 'Wot Do U Call It?' phase London's music scene finds itself in right now.

Jazz but not 'jazz', hip-hop but not 'hip-hop', his music accepts elements from all corners, while continually providing something new.

Incoming EP 'S.U.F.O.S.' drops on April 26th, perhaps the clearest indication yet of the holy brew Wu-Lu has been distilling at his studio.

He commented recently: "The EP is about family in every sense of the word: blood family, spiritual family, extended family, your family. It's the perception of my own experience and the young people who haven't got a loud enough voice yet".

New song 'Seven' has a dank touch, it's murky atmosphere disrupted by intense bursts of light.

The jagged electronics and bursting bass line are matched by a half-spoken vocal, one that meditates on loss.

Wu-Lu explains: "This song touches on thoughts and feelings that a lot of people have about their close ones. Even though most are from different walks of life. Seven is an in-depth look into caring about someone so much but not being able to help them the way you want to."

Tune in now.

Catch Wu-Lu at Brixton Windmill, London on April 25th.

