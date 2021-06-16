South London's TOMOS Taps Into Club Energy For 'Together'

16 · 06 · 2021

South London artist TOMOS returns with new single 'Together'.

The Goldsmiths graduate is a potent collaborator, having worked with stellar UK rap artist Pinty on his introspective new EP.

Working on his own material, TOMOS shared his debut EP 'Count The Seconds' last year.

New single 'Together' taps into club energy just as we're wearing to experience the dancefloor environment once more, with its billowing production leaning on house abandon.

Surging into fresh spaces, there's an exploratory side to TOMOS' work that carries itself with a narrative sweep.

The video is online now, with 'Together' being directed by his brother Owain E. Morgan.

Tune in now.

