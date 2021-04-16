South London's oogie Shares Addictive Single 'DRILLERS'

South London artist oogie has shared his addictive new single 'DRILLERS'.

The reclusive artist swept into view with his recent cut 'try', somehow finessing his rambunctious energy levels into fiery piece of studio craft.

Debut project 'somehow it makes sense' will be released on April 30th, and he switches it up on this latest preview.

Smooth as hell but somehow retaining that integral grit, oogie dips into latin rhythms on his new single 'DRILLERS'.

Matching horn bursts and percussive splashes to his addictive flow, it's worth aligning to those early Young Thug and 21 Savage cuts in terms of sheer bravado.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Quann

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â