South London's KEYAH/BLU Hits Hard With 'Choker'

Seismic South London newcomer KEYAH/BLU has shared her emphatic new single 'Choker'.

The distinctive talent staked her claim with 2018 debut single 'Sweet', a bold, vivacious statement from the multi-disciplinary artist.

Fashion forward, KEYAH/BLU previously walked for fashion brand Telfar at their Serpentine Gallery show in association with South African duo FAKA.

Murky new single 'Choker' is a dark twist on her innate talent, with the South London artist melding her incredible flow to biting electronics.

Quietly anthemic, 'Choker' is about setting your ambitions high. She comments:

“The song is basically saying do what you want, really. And don't let outside crap suffocate you cos you're the shit.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Ashley Rommelrath

