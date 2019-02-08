South London's Emira Shares Urgent New Single 'Hold On'

South London vocalist Emira has shared her urgent new single 'Hold On'.

The songwriter picks apart her R&B influences to produce something highly personal, using her music as a lens to view the world.

Each new release takes her closer, a process of refinement that allows Emira space to navigate the emotional turbulence in her life.

New EP 'Midnight Request' is incoming - order it HERE - and it analyses the shifts in her feeling during a relationship.

Depicting the process through which two people grow distant, the EP somehow translates this into a vivid emotional sense.

Emira comments: "Each song exemplifies the range of feelings during a relationship and the power to grow as things fall apart."

"Being comfortable with being uncomfortable, I think we all have that voice in our heads that prevents us from saying 'enough is enough' and this EP sonically and lyrically demonstrates that exact feeling."

New song 'Hold On' leads the way, and the patient manner through which it unfolds is a fantastic exhibition for Emira's dexterous vocals.

Entirely comfortable with her own feelings, she claims independence over them, and this results in some beautiful artistry.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Elsa Jerliu

