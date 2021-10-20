South London Group Nukuluk Share New Single 'Feel So'

South London crew Nukuluk have shared their new single 'Feel So'.

Out now, the single operates in its own lane, touching on the fringes of hip-hop while dipping into UK underground sounds.

Free-form creativity, Nukuluk's collaborative approach allows each voice to thrive, while remaining a singular entity.

Incoming EP 'Disaster Pop' is out on November 17th, while the group have organised a special launch at Windmill Brixton on November 20th.

Mateo Villaneuva Brandt directs the full video for 'Feel So', which invites you into their creative universe.

Tune in now.

