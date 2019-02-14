South Korean Risers ATEEZ Share 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'

South Korean group ATEEZ have shared their new EP 'Treasure EP.3: One To All' in full.

The project contains eight different members, each with their own skills and talents, and only reached the public gaze as 2018 drew to a close.

Already something of a phenomenon, their dogged fan following stretches around the globe, a key part of their rise.

ATEEZ - it's a shortened form of ATEEnagerZ - have released two EPs to date, with their third impacting online now.

'Treasure EP.3: One To All' moves from reggaeton to country via slick K-Pop, a super addictive mix spread across six tracks.

After consulting fans, ATEEZ have also shared two brand new videos - 'Wave' and 'Illusion'.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skSouth Kin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.