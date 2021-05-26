South Africa's The Joy Share 'Isencane Lengane'

The Joy have shared glorious new song 'Isencane Lengane'.

The Durban group have won global acclaim with their unique approach, using a cappella melodies to construct something inviting and truly universal.

Two Inch Punch stumbled across the South African collective, and promptly signed them to his label imprint Love You Up.

It's an entrance point for UK and European listeners who might be new to their work, beginning with this new single.

Online now, 'Isencane Lengane' is a gorgeous piece of music, so relaxing in its gentle flow and subtle distillation of sound.

Each voice flows over the next, with The Joy exhibiting tremendous calm and poise in their performance.

An enveloping listen, you can check it out below.

