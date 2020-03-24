SoundCloud Launch $15 Million Investment In New Talent

SoundCloud has launched a $15 million investment scheme in new talent.

The service remains a powerhouse, with millions of people using it each day.

Slashing the price of SoundCloud Pro in half during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the platform has now confirmed a raft of measures to support new artists.

In all, the scheme is funded at $15 million, and launches alongside a new direct fan-support button for all creators.

SoundCloud are giving away $5 million in free promo support to drive plays, while the service is also launching marketing and distribution service Repost by SoundCloud.

Available to absolutely everyone, Repost By SoundCloud aims to match industry-leading distribution features against monetisation services.

In all, SoundCloud will push $10 million through an artist accelerator programme, fuelling the careers of creators on the service.

The announcement comes alongside an open letter from SoundCloud CEO, Kerry Trainor - read it HERE.

