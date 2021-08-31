Soulja Boy Slams Kanye West After Being Omitted From 'DONDA'

Soulja Boy has slammed Kanye West after his verse was omitted from 'DONDA'.
The much-delayed album was released over the weekend, a lengthy project that lasts well over 100 minutes.
There wasn't room for Soulja Boy, however, whose feature on 'Remote Control' was deleted - without him being informed.
When he learned he had been cut, Soulja Boy erupted on social media:
On God. You a bitch @kanyewest and if u got a problem with what im saying I’ll knock u out my nigga— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Bitch ass nigga @kanyewest— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
That nigga Kanye so pussy. Lame ass nigga thought he could be the president sit yo goofy ass down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t fuck u weirdo— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Don’t call phone no more weird ass nigga that’s why Kim left yo bipolar ASS @kanyewest— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Soulja Boy mocked 'DONDA', commenting:
Rick n Morty > Donda album— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Before explaining that Kanye has done this previously to other artists:
He did this same shit on Robocop when Amber Rose was in the studio years ago. I hate working with this dude. He needs help seriously.— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Finally, he just leaked the verse anyway:
Here’s my “Remote Control” verse. Fuck Kanye. #Donda pic.twitter.com/VXUUtFgCA7— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
And then stated:
Learn to be done. Not mad, not bothered, just done. Protect your energy at all costs.— Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021
Soulja Boy will release his own album 'Swag 4' on September 4th.
