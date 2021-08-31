Soulja Boy Slams Kanye West After Being Omitted From 'DONDA'

He's shared his verse anyway...
Robin Murray
News
31 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 31 · 08 · 2021
0

Soulja Boy has slammed Kanye West after his verse was omitted from 'DONDA'.

The much-delayed album was released over the weekend, a lengthy project that lasts well over 100 minutes.

There wasn't room for Soulja Boy, however, whose feature on 'Remote Control' was deleted - without him being informed.

When he learned he had been cut, Soulja Boy erupted on social media:

Soulja Boy mocked 'DONDA', commenting:

Before explaining that Kanye has done this previously to other artists:

Finally, he just leaked the verse anyway:

And then stated:

Soulja Boy will release his own album 'Swag 4' on September 4th.

- - -

Soulja Boy
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next