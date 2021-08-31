Soulja Boy Slams Kanye West After Being Omitted From 'DONDA'

Soulja Boy has slammed Kanye West after his verse was omitted from 'DONDA'.

The much-delayed album was released over the weekend, a lengthy project that lasts well over 100 minutes.

There wasn't room for Soulja Boy, however, whose feature on 'Remote Control' was deleted - without him being informed.

When he learned he had been cut, Soulja Boy erupted on social media:

On God. You a bitch @kanyewest and if u got a problem with what im saying I’ll knock u out my nigga — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Bitch ass nigga @kanyewest — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

That nigga Kanye so pussy. Lame ass nigga thought he could be the president sit yo goofy ass down somewhere that’s why Hov don’t fuck u weirdo — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Don’t call phone no more weird ass nigga that’s why Kim left yo bipolar ASS @kanyewest — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Soulja Boy mocked 'DONDA', commenting:

Rick n Morty > Donda album — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Before explaining that Kanye has done this previously to other artists:

He did this same shit on Robocop when Amber Rose was in the studio years ago. I hate working with this dude. He needs help seriously. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Finally, he just leaked the verse anyway:

And then stated:

Learn to be done. Not mad, not bothered, just done. Protect your energy at all costs. — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) August 30, 2021

Soulja Boy will release his own album 'Swag 4' on September 4th.

- - -