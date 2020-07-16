Soulja Boy Is Beefing With WWE Wrestling Community

Soulja Boy seems to have gotten himself involved in a beef with the entire WWE wrestling community.

It all started fairly innocently with the rapper sending an exasperated tweet to fans...

Rap game faker than WWE â€” Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) February 28, 2021

But the tweet then went viral, and was picked by a number of high profile wrestlers, who waded in with their own verdict.

Randy Orton perhaps spoke loudest of all:

Fake? Dare this prick to step up. He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and donâ€™t bitch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone youâ€™ve come across. Aint nuthin but a bitch ass... https://t.co/D3CQb9IxEO â€” Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) March 2, 2021

Soulja Boy began batting them away:

Thatâ€™s a fact tho. Tell me why the wwe in they feelings for gang. Wrestler or not Iâ€™m slidinÂ https://t.co/NvNFx1U7dS â€” Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

Then it all kicked off between Randy Orton and the rap icon:

Cap wrestler If u really want big draco to pull up say less.Â https://t.co/kYoCdlILFY â€” Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja WorldÂ https://t.co/KofrYkD95J â€” Soulja Boy (Drako) (@souljaboy) March 2, 2021

So, are they getting in the ring? Put it on pay-per-view and we'd definitely tune in...

