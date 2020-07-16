Soulja Boy Is Beefing With WWE Wrestling Community

It is truly remarkable...
02 · 03 · 2021

Soulja Boy seems to have gotten himself involved in a beef with the entire WWE wrestling community.

It all started fairly innocently with the rapper sending an exasperated tweet to fans...

But the tweet then went viral, and was picked by a number of high profile wrestlers, who waded in with their own verdict.

Randy Orton perhaps spoke loudest of all:

Soulja Boy began batting them away:

Then it all kicked off between Randy Orton and the rap icon:

So, are they getting in the ring? Put it on pay-per-view and we'd definitely tune in...

