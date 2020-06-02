Soulful Prodigy Isabelle Brown Shares 'To Say Goodbye'

It's worth remembering that Isabelle Brown is still only 16 years old.

Still an adolescent, hers is a voice not yet fully formed, a voice still coming to terms with its own power.

This simple fact makes her music all the more remarkable, with each song adding to this broadening of expression.

New single 'To Say Goodbye' is out now, and it's a potent, soulful burner, with Isabelle allowing her life and art to become intertwined.

Across a Dilla-esque slumped hip-hop beat her caramel-smooth vocal deals with the collapse of a friendship, as well as accepting faults in her own behaviour.

A song about growing maturity, 'To Say Goodbye' has this over-arching sense of closure and finality.

"To Say Goodbye' is me addressing the end of a friendship and taking responsibility for my faults in the relationship," she says.

"It’s also a song about closure and accepting the end. The video captures me in my most reflective state where I‘m reminiscing on past – happier – times with my friend."

Tune in now.

