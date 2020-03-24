Soul Icon Bill Withers Has Died

Soul great Bill Withers has died, it has been announced.

The West Virginia singer melded together soul and jazz, producing something with unique potency.

A fantastic vocalist, the depth and nuance of his work produced some perennial classics - notably 'Ain't No Sunshine' and 'Grandma's Hands'.

Subject of the 2009 documentary Still Bill, a full tribute concert for Bill Withers was organised for 2016 at New York's Carnegie Hall.

A true soul legend, Bill Withers died from heart complications, according to his family.

A statement to Associated Press describes him as a "solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world," before adding:

"He spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other."

Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â