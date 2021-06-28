Sorebae Shares Intriguing Debut Single 'lilmore'

Manchester based artist Sorebae introduces himself with new single 'lilmore'.

Already something of a cult hero in his home city, the DIY pop savant is practically a one-man creative universe.

As he puts it: "I write, I produce, I'm a fully qualified topiarist and an amateur barista..."

There's a lot more to come, with Sorebae introduces himself to the wider world on the excellent off piste alt-pop jam 'lilmore'.

Drifting in a world of its own, the track has a bittersweet message: “I left my heart at the disco, then the disco ended...”

The video is also worth checking out - recorded on an 80s handycam, it was self-directed by this other-worldly auteur.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sorebae

