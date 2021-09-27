sorebae Returns With Surreal Pop Jammer 'Cherryade'

Manchester all-rounder sorebae has shared his new single 'Cherryade'.

A part-time topiarist and occasional motivational speaker, sorebae seems to operate on a different plane to most of his peers.

A true multi-disciplinarian, his skewed take on pop has a surreal sensitivity which seems to flow down from a higher level.

New single 'Cherryade' was constructed in the studio - sorebae went in with a blank slate, and emerged with the tune.

Bulbous synth lines and nagging beats combine alongside his vocal, laid down in a kind of stream of consciousness style.

He says: "I didn’t have any lyrics written for it, so I went straight for vocal takes of me just venting about how I see myself as an artist. It was kind of uncomfortable to hear it back without the usual editing I’d do to present myself. My Cherryade probably tastes like shit but it’s fresh, homemade and there’s a lot of me in there."

Tune in now.

- - -