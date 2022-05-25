Sorcha Richardson Shares Moving New Single 'Archie'

Irish songwriter Sorcha Richardson has shared her moving new single 'Archie'.

The vocalist has a powerful yet subtle quality to her work, igniting the literary elements of her lyricism with dynamic performances.

Her incoming second album is on the horizon, with Sorcha ready to share the first preview.

A patient, probing work, 'Archie' is a moving return, a character study that dips into her adolescent dreams.

'Archie' also provides Sorcha Richardson with yet another beguiling hook: "Don't you disappear..."

She comments...

'Archie' is a song about teenage hopes and dreams and about losing touch with the people who you once shared them with. I wrote the earliest version of it at a writing camp in the Spring of 2021 with some of my favourite Irish songwriters. It was the one song from the camp that I kept coming back to but I would have left it off the album if not for Alex Casnoff’s influence. He was a real guiding light with this one.

We recorded it at The Clinic in Dublin with my band mates Joe Furlong, Cian Hanley and Jake Curran and it’s quickly become my favourite song to play live. As lame as it sounds, It makes me feel like I’m living out my teenage dreams when we play it. I think that’s one of the greatest feelings you can have.

Tune in now.

Catch Sorcha Richardson alongside James Vincent McMorrow at London's Barbican venue on May 26th.

- - -