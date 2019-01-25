Sorcha Richardson Shares Beautiful Song 'Honey'

Irish riser Sorcha Richardson has shared her powerful new single 'Honey'.

The songwriter's work is explicitly connected to her own life, the sound of a supremely gifted artist telling her own story.

With debut album 'First Prize Bravery' set to land on November 8th, each passing live show feels like an event, bristling with a special level of energy.

New song 'Honey' is online now, this beautifully etched tale whose origins will seemingly forever remain a mystery.

Written on the piano during a winter's night in Dublin, it's a tale of "scrambling around the wreckage" delivered with intense poignancy.

She comments...

"I wrote 'Honey' one night in the middle of winter, sitting at the upright piano in the house that I grew up in in Dublin. It was one of the the first songs that I wrote after deciding that I was going to make an album, and it helped me figure out a lot about what the album would be."

"With this song in particular, it feels like the less I say about it, the better. But I guess it's just my attempt to articulate how it feels when somebody new comes into your life, very unexpectedly, and completely knocks you off your feet. And you're just scrambling around the wreckage of whatever that is, trying make sense of it all."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Cáit Fahey

