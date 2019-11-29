Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli To Host NTS Shoegaze Special

The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli is set to host a shoegaze special on NTS next week.

The actor is famed for his roles in the Mob series, as well as films such as Goodfellas, but he's also a huge shoegaze fan.

Regularly posting about his love for My Bloody Valentine on Instagram, the actor has even played live shows with his beloved Fender Jazzmaster guitar - perhaps the definitive shoegaze instrument.

NTS have invited Michael Imperioli to guide fans through a personal selection next week, for a special one off broadcast.

Remarkably, he isn't the only Sopranos actor to have a stint on music radio - Silvio Dante (Steven van Zandt) has been doing it for decades.

Taking place at 6pm on July 8th, it's a must-listen.

