Sopranos Star Michael Imperioli To Appear On Radio Primavera Sound

Sopranos star Michael Imperioli will make an appearance on Radio Primavera Sound this week.

The show on Thursday (July 30th) takes place at 14h CET, and features the actor waxing lyrical about his favourite artists.

A noted shoegaze fan, we're told this episode will have a shoegaze flavour, with the American star reminiscing about his favourite shows.

Seemingly, Michael Imperioli saw The Smiths in their prime - we're already jealous - and also saw My Bloody Valentine supporting Dinosaur Jr (OK, now we're incredibly jealous).

Discussing this and more, he'll look back on his favourite Jesus And Mary Chain cuts, while also touching on his own band Zopa.

The hour-long interview also touches on the Sopranos, with Michael Imperioli naming a few key moments from the show's soundtrack.

Tune in HERE or find the show archived HERE after broadcast.

